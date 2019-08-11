RRB Paramedical Result 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruitment body, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the results of the Paramedical recruitment exam 2018 on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. The steps to check and download the RRB Paramedical Result 2019 in this article. According to the latest reports, the RRB Paramedical Exam 2018 was conducted by the Board for recruiting fresh candidates. The examination was held at various centres on

Reports say that the RRB Paramedical Exam 2018 result is likely to be declared by the end of August, soon after the declaration of the final answer keys of the exam. Recently, the Board had released the answer keys of the Paramedical exam on the official website after which the candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the answer keys. The objection scrutiny process is soon going to complete and the final answer keys is expwected to be released along with the RRB Paramedical Result 2019.

The RRB had conducted the RRB Staff Nurse exam on July 19, 20 and 21, 2019 at various exam centres. The recruitment drive os being conducted to recruit 1937 fresh candidates for the posts under Paramedical category such as Staff Nurse, Dietician, Optometrist, Dental Hygienist, Health, Dialysis Technician, and Malaria Inspector grade III.

Candidates must note that if they qualify in the RRB Paramedical CBT exam then they will have to take the attend the document verification process and go through fitness tests. Candidates will be shortlisted strictly on merit basis.

How to Check RRB Paramedical Result 2019?