RRB Paramedical Result 2019 will be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board, RRB. RRB will release the cut off marks and the list of the shortlisted candidates soon on its official website.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: After releasing the final answer keys, Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs will soon declare the Paramedical Result 2019 with marks of the candidates, cut off as well as the list of shortlisted candidates for further rounds on its official websites. Candidates must note that the link to check the final answer key would be available only up-till 11:59 pm on August 31, 2019.

Earlier, The answer keys for Paramedical Category 2019 CBT examination was released on August 5, 2019, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 8, 2019. Based on the representations received, the answer keys have been revised and final answer keys published on regional RRB websites.

Based on the objections received by the candidates, few questions have been dropped by the board and the evaluation of marks would be done on the rest of the questions and then the total marks would then be scaled up to 100 marks. Also, the list of shortlisted candidates would be released on the basis of merit. Candidates those who have qualified may not be shortlisted for the merit criteria as the selection is done on the cut-off marks. Candidates those who are shortlisted are advised to go through the official notification CEN 02/2019 to understand the election process and the list of documents required at the time of DV.

All those candidates those who had not to download the final answer keys are advised to check the simple steps and download the answer keys for the same.

Steps to download final answer key 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says click here to view QP and final answer key for the exam of paramedical categories under CEN No 02/2019.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

