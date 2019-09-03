RRB conducted Paramedical Exam from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to access result. Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check and download their result easily.
RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of RRB that is rrb.nic.in
Step 2: Link directing to the RRB paramedical result will appear on the homepage, click on the link
Step 3: The link will redirect to a new page, fill the required information
Step 4: After filling necessary information click on proceed and the result will display on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result
Candidates who appeared for the examination must download the result and print a copy of the result for future use. Candidates must keep the downloaded copy of the result along with its print out for future reference.
The link to check RRB Paramedical exam final answer keys was activated on August 28, 2019, and was deactivated on August 31, 2019. The Paramedical exam was conducted to fill 1923 posts. A total of 4.39 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check further related details on the regional RRB websites.