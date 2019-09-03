RRB Paramedical Result 2019: RRB Paramedical Staff Nurse Result for the examination held from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019, will be announced soon on the official website of RRB. Check all the details here.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Result to be declared soon on regional websites, check details here

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 result will be announced soon. After the release, the RRB Paramedical result 2019 will be available on the official website of RRB. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Paramedical examination can check and download their result on the RRB regional websites that is website of candidate’s region, RRB Mumbai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Ajmer and more.

RRB conducted Paramedical Exam from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to access result. Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check and download their result easily.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of RRB that is rrb.nic.in

Step 2: Link directing to the RRB paramedical result will appear on the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: The link will redirect to a new page, fill the required information

Step 4: After filling necessary information click on proceed and the result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result

Candidates who appeared for the examination must download the result and print a copy of the result for future use. Candidates must keep the downloaded copy of the result along with its print out for future reference.

The link to check RRB Paramedical exam final answer keys was activated on August 28, 2019, and was deactivated on August 31, 2019. The Paramedical exam was conducted to fill 1923 posts. A total of 4.39 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check further related details on the regional RRB websites.

