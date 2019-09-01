RRB Paramedical Result 2019: The RRB Paramedical Examination 2019 for several posts including Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Dietician, Optometrist, Dialysis Technician, Health and Malaria Inspector grade IIIStaff Nurse was conducted on July 19, 20 and 21.

Railway Recruitment Board will release the results for the RRB Paramedical Examination 2019 in the coming month. Reports said the results will be announced soon. The board has released the answer key for the RRB Exams. The board will release the results on its official website @rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the official website and can download the results.

The examination for the RRB Staff Nurse was conducted on July 19, 20 and 21. The exam was conducted at several locations. The recruitment of 1937 Paramedical posts including Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Dietician, Optometrist, Dialysis Technician, Health and Malaria Inspector grade III, the result for which will be declared in the coming months.

How to check RRB Paramedical Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website @rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on ‘RRB Paramedical Result CBT 1 Result

3. Click on the link given to check the result.

4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

5. Check your result

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates have been asked to check the official website and should make their documents ready for the results. The candidates need to check the website and get the latest information for the posts.

The results will be announced after the performance of candidates for securing highest marks in the CBT. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for the documentation. The selected candidates can be able to come for the documentation process.

For the category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the paramedical exam for UR/EWS is 40%. For the OBC & SC candidates, the minimum marks is 30% and ST is 25%.

