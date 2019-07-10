RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the upcoming RRB NTPC 2019 Exam is all set to release on rrbpatna.gov.in soon. The RRB has announced the NTPC Exam dates on its official website, candidates can check the same now.

RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board in Patna will soon release the RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019, RRB NTPC 2019 admit cards, RRB NTPC hall tickets 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories examination through its official website – rrbpatna.gov.in. According to reports, there are above 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC category which will be filled through this recruitment drive conducted by the Indian Railways through RRBs.

Moreover, the Board will conduct recruitment examination to select the best candidates for the vacant positions. There will be two stages of examination starting with CBT or Computer Based Test followed by a skill test to test the efficiency of the candidates. The candidates who have filled the NTPC application form for the upcoming examination will have to keep an eye on the official website of RRB to download their respective RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card 2019.

Meanwhile, the Board has also notified the examination dates of the RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam 2019 through its official website. Candidates are advised to check the dates by logging into the RRB official website. According to the notification, the NTPC recruitment examination will be held in two stages. To check the examination dates, candidates need to log into the official website

How to download the RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019?

Visit the official website of RRB –

On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

Here, read the instructions and click on the blue highlighted link

The candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and other necessary details and submit

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App