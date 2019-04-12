The Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the date of computer-based test(CBT) for ALP which was supposed to be conducted on April 16. According to the official statement of Indian Railway’s Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the board has decided to recheck the correctness of final keys and evaluation in order to ensure fairness to the recruitment process and all the aspirants who appeared for the examination.

The official statement further added that in line with the RRBs policy of transparency at every stage of recruitment, candidates have been provided the facility for viewing of the question paper with their responses and the final keys. RRBs have received representations from the aspirants pertaining to answer keys, normalisation an evaluation of actual score, after publishing the result on the official website. An error in answer key of few questions and an actual score of few candidates noted by representatives is being scrutinised by RRB.

The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to recheck the correctness of evaluation and final keys in order to ensure fairness to the recruitment process and all the aspirants who appeared for the examination. RRBs will announce the final keys of the few questions along with revised scores of the candidates, soon after the completion of the review.

Aspirants who are willing to directly check the latest notification regarding the RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test can visit the official website of RRB i.e. www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/postponment-of-aptitude-test-alp.pdf

Steps to check the notification on RRB websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Click on the link that reads CEN-01/2018 – Notice on Postponement of Aptitude Test scheduled on 16-04-2019 (ALP & Technicians Posts) on the homepage.

Step 3: A pdf file for the candidates to download is available in order to go through the important details mentioned regarding the revised keys of questions and scores of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates are requested to take a print out of the pdf or keep it saved in their computers/laptops for future reference.

