RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019 released: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the aptitude test for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). Candidates who have been selected for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official websites. RRB will conduct the examination on May 10, this week.

The test will be computer-based and candidates need to complete the test in 71 minutes. After qualifying the examination, the candidates will be posted as ACP in different states across the country.

Steps to download the RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019

• Visit the official websites of the RRB

• On the homepage, you need to click on the link reading RRB ALP Admit Card

• You will be taken on another page

• Enter your registration number and login

• Admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence

Candidate are advised that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to take admit cards along. Before starting of the test, RRB officials will ensure whether aspirants are carrying hall tickets or not.

Here are the websites to download RRB Railway ALP, Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

