The RRB Railway Group D 2018 examinations will be held from October 22 to 26. The candidates can get the further exam details, download the hall tickets, and other instructions for the exam from the Railway Recruitment Board’s official website @ rrb.gov.in. or from region-based official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018.

Here are the steps to download RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018:

Step 1: Vist the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @ rrb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018

Step 3: Submit the required details like name, registration number, date of birth etc

Step 4: A new window will pop on your window with your RRB Railway Group D Admit Card.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018.

Here is the list of region-based official websites to download RRB Group D admit cards 2018:

