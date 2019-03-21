RRB group D PET results 2018-19: Indian Railway results for Bhubneshwar zone is out at rrcbbs.org.in. The Group D PET exams were conducted from March 18 to 20.

RRC, RRB group D result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced the result for Group D recruitment Physical Efficiency Test (PET 2019). The RRB Railway group D PET results 2018-19 is available on recruitment cell’s official website @rrcbbs.org.in. The candidates can check and download their result from RRC’s website. The RRB Group D PET results 2018-2019 are available for Bhubneshwar zone. The Indian Railways Group D recruitment examinations were held from March 18 to 20, 2019 and the results for PET examination is out now.

The qualified candidates now have to undergo through a documents verification round. Here is the list of documents that candidates need to submit:

Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

Class 12 certificate to verify father/ mother’s name

Income certificate for economically backward classes

NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment.

Caste certificate

self-certification by the Transgender candidates

J&K domicile certificate.

The further details the candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRC or they can talk to Railway Recruitment Cell, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar helpdesk through phone (0674) 2303106.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the RRB Group D PET result 2018-2019 on RRC’s website.

Here are the steps to download RRB Group D PET result 2018-2019 Bhuvaneshwar zone.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC @ rrcbbs.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage click the view result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth and click submit button.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of your mark sheet for future reference.

