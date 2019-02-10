RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: As the authorities have already released the answer key for RRB Railway Group D examination earlier, aspirants are waiting for the declaration of result. According to the statement of an RRB official, the results will be announced on February 13 on all the region based official websites.

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: As per the announcement, the RRB Group D results will be declared on this February 13. The aspirants should note that the results will be available online on the region based official websites on the announced date as this was stated by RRB’s official Angaraj Mohan.

The aspirants who sat for the examination should note that whoever passes the test will have to sit for the Physical Endurance Test soon. The dates for this will be announced later by Railway Recruitment Board. While the answer key for the Group D examinations has already been released, the students can tally their answers and predict their scores. The answer key is also available on the region based official sites of RRB.

The candidates should also remember that after the result is declared, they can file an objection regarding it if required. Over 1.89 crore aspirants sat for the examination of Group D that was organized from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

