RRB Railway JE CBT 2 Admit card 2019 released: Go through the article to see the steps to download the admit card, examination details and important dates related to the exams.

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) has released the admit card for the second stage of the computer-based test(CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer(JE).

The exam is scheduled to begin from August 28 and despite the protest done by the applicants over the result of the Computer Based Test(CBT)1. the candidates have alleged that as the CBT 1 was only a screening exam, candidates who have qualified it should be eligible for CBT 2. The Railways tweeted that the selection for CBT 2 has been done in a fair manner.

Here is the tweet from the Ministry of Railways:

CLARIFICATION REGARDING RECENTLY DECLARED RESULT OF JE EXAM OF RRB AGAINST NOTIFICATION- CEN 03/2018. RESULTS WERE DECLARED ON 16th AUGUST 2019. pic.twitter.com/6PND0tVUmK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 20, 2019

For 13,500 vacancies Railways has selected 02,02,616 candidates that are 15 times the number of vacancies. The selection of approximately top two lakh candidates has been done who cleared the RRB CBT 1 exam. Admit cards of the selected candidates are released. Post clearing CBT 2 test candidates will be shortlisted for the aptitude test which will decide the final selection for the job.

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link of Admit Card

Step 3: Using your credentials Login further

Step 4: Admit card will appear of the screen, click on the download link

RRB JE CBT 2: Dates of the Examination

CBT 2 exam will be held from August 28 to August 31

RRB JE CBT 2: Details of the examination

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes and an additional 40 minutes will be given to candidates who will be appearing for PWD categories.

150 questions will be asked in the exam.

Questions will be multiple-choice(MCQ) based.

There will be negative marking as well for each wrong answer so candidates should be careful with their answers.

Watch the video for further details regarding the examination:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App