RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The Answer keys of Group D Examination of conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) last year is soon going to be released on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in today, January 11, 2019. The RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key will be available for download as soon as it is published by the Board. Reports in leading websites say that the RRB Group D Answer Key will be released after 11:00AM on the website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2018 can check their respective answer keys from the website by following the steps given below. Also, the Board will be releasing a notification for the filing of objections against their unsatisfactory answer keys through the official website soon. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to submit applications through the official portal of RRB before the last date which will be announced by the Board.

How to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key?

Log in to the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link, “RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key Download” on the homepage

Now, candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the hall ticket or admit card number and click on submit

A pdf will appear on the screen of your computer containing the answer key

Download the pdf and take a print out for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the RRB group D exam was conducted by the Board to fill over 62,000 vacant posts in the Indian Railways.

