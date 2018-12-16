RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways has released a notification inviting applications for 868 vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details regarding the vacant positions given below.

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released a notification for the recruitment against 868 vacant positions through its official website at indianrailways.gov.in. This will be a big opportunity for those who are unemployed and a great chance to pursue their dream job for those who wish to serve in the Railways. According to reports, the applications have been invited through the official website of Indian Railways for vacancies at various zones across the country.

All the interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts must note that they are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply for the vacant positions. They must have passed class 10 or equivalent examinations from a recognised Board or institute with minimum 50% marks and have an ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute under NCVT.

Age limit for RRB Recruitment 2018:

Candidates should be in between the age bracket of 15 to 24 years for being eligible to apply.

Vacancy details for Railway recruitment 2018: Name and number of posts

Total number of post – 703

Carpenter – 11

Fitter – 335

Painter (Genl ) – 5

Welder (Gas & Elect) – 13

Armature Winder – 47

Carpenter -5

Crane – 8

Fitter – 246

Machinist – 15

Painter (Genl ) – 7

Welder (Gas & Elect) – 9

Electrician – 2

How to apply for the vacancies?

Log into the official website: ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the link to apply online

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, fill in all the details in the form

Check thoroughly before submitting online

Click on the submit button

Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference if necessary

