RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released a notification for the recruitment against 868 vacant positions through its official website at indianrailways.gov.in. This will be a big opportunity for those who are unemployed and a great chance to pursue their dream job for those who wish to serve in the Railways. According to reports, the applications have been invited through the official website of Indian Railways for vacancies at various zones across the country.
All the interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts must note that they are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible to apply for the vacant positions. They must have passed class 10 or equivalent examinations from a recognised Board or institute with minimum 50% marks and have an ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute under NCVT.
Age limit for RRB Recruitment 2018:
Candidates should be in between the age bracket of 15 to 24 years for being eligible to apply.
Vacancy details for Railway recruitment 2018: Name and number of posts
- Total number of post – 703
- Carpenter – 11
- Fitter – 335
- Painter (Genl ) – 5
- Welder (Gas & Elect) – 13
- Armature Winder – 47
- Carpenter -5
- Crane – 8
- Fitter – 246
- Machinist – 15
- Painter (Genl ) – 7
- Welder (Gas & Elect) – 9
- Electrician – 2
How to apply for the vacancies?
- Log into the official website: ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Search for the link to apply online
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window
- Here, fill in all the details in the form
- Check thoroughly before submitting online
- Click on the submit button
- Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference if necessary
