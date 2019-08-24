RRB Railways ALP, technician provisional result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB has released a provisional list of the candidates for the post of the assistant loco pilot (ALP). Candidates who are interested had cleared the first and second stage of the computer-based test (CBT), aptitude test. Also, post document verification and medical tests, candidates will be selected fro the post have been selected for the posts.

RRB Railways ALP, technician provisional result: A provisional list of candidates for the post of the assistant loco pilot (ALP) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Interested candidates who had cleared the first and second stage of the computer-based test (CBT), aptitude test, as well as document verification and medical tests, have been selected for the posts.

Result declared is only provisional for ALP posts, while the complete final panel of RRB ALP and the technicians will be published after the completion of document verification process of all the balanced candidates, according to the official notice by the RRB.

From the NCR region alone, a total of 963 candidates have been selected for the post of ALP.

RRB ALP, technician provisional result declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on RRB provisional result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your roll number

RRB ALP, technician provisional result declared: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Over 25 lakh candidates had reportedly applied for a total of 64,371 vacancies. Of which 27,795 were available for the posts such as Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 36,576 for the various posts of technicians. Candidates who had been selected will have to undergo training wherever during the training period. The only stipend will be paid as applicable. After the selection of the candidates, Rs 35,400 will be paid as per monthly remuneration.

