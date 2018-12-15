RRB Recruitment 2018-19: The RRB has invited applications for 2234 apprentice positions on the Railway Recruitment Board's official website— rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates can apply for apprentice position from December 11, 2018, to January 10, 2019. Below are the steps to apply for 2234 apprentice positions.

RRB Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 2234 apprentice positions. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on RRB’s official website— rrbcdg.gov.in. The new years will be full of opportunities for the candidates who are seeking a job in the India Railways. According to the latest notification of RRB, the candidates can apply for apprentice position from December 11, 2018, to January 10, 2019. The applicants must have passed Class 10 with minimum 50% marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance several rounds— written test and personal interview.

The notification added that the candidates must be above 15 years and the age limit for the same position is 24 years. The age relaxation to candidates from reserved categories will be given as per the RRB guidelines, i.e. 05 years and 03 years for SC/ST and OBC category respectively. For PWD candidates, the relaxation is 10 years.

Apprentice: 2234 Posts

Division-wise Vacancy

Danapur Division: 702 vacancy

Dhanbad Division: 161 vacancy

Mughalsarai Division: 932 vacancy

Samastipur Division: 82 vacancy

Plant Depot/Mughalsarai: 137 vacancy

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110 vacancy

Carriage Repair Workshop/Harnaut: 110 vacancy

Here are the steps to apply for apprentice position on RRB’s official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board—rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for the latest updates section and click on the relevant link.

Step 3: A new page will be now pop on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details and register yourself.

Step 5: Save the login and register details.

Step 6: Take a print out for reference if necessary.

