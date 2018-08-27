RRB ALP Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the RRB ALP admit card 2018 for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) on its official website, indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can check the website and download their hall tickets for RRB ALP exams 2018.

In another development today, RRBs have announced the exam date for RRB Group D recruitment CBT examinations. According to the date announced by the board chairpersons, the Group D exam is expected to begin from September 17. The exam city, admit card and detailed schedules for the exam will be released shortly, said a statement from RRBs.

Moreover, as per schedule, the recruitment process will continue till September 4, 2018. The Railway ministry had announced fresh dates for the railway recruitment examination of assistant loco pilots and technicians due to the devastation caused by flood and its effect in the state of Kerala.

More than 47 lakh candidates have applied for 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and in various other categories of technicians (i.e. Group’C’ posts) this year. To download RRB (Group C) ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 check the steps given below:

Steps to download the RRB Group C ALP Admit Card 2018:

Log in to the official website of Indian Railways, indianrailways.gov.in or rrbald.gov.in. Seach for the link that reads, “RRB ALP Recruitment exam Admit card 2018” and click on the Admit Card link Enter the requisite details such as your registration number and roll number Your admit card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future use

