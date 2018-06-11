RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited applications for filling up of over 245,000 thousand vacancies for several posts this year. And according to latest reports, the Central Railways has announced vacancies for its Mumbai division. The candidates willing to work in the Railway department can apply for the position online through the official website of the organization.
Moreover, the Railway Recruitment Board has already invited more than one lakh vacancies on several posts and the application process for the same is going on. Candidates are advised to check the website of the RRB so that they do not miss to apply before the last date to any particular post they desire.
Also, the application process for Group C and Group D posts against the vacancies that were announced a few months earlier is currently going on. For some, the application process has been closed while for the positions in the Railway Police Force are still on. The last date for submitting the online application forms for the post of Constables or Sub Inspectors is 30, June: 11:59 PM.
Candidates willing to make their career in railways can apply for the posts that have been announced by RRB. It is also a golden opportunity for those who want work in government sector. To know more about the application process and other necessary information before applying, check the official website of Indian Railways.
Meanwhile, who wish to apply should not wait till the last date, apply before 22nd June 2018 by logging on to the Central Railways official website.
Posts announced by RRB:
Ticket Collector- 93 posts
Track Maintenance- 47 posts
Junior Engineer- 47 posts
Commercial Clerk- 77 posts
Wireman- 33 posts
Stenographer- 15 posts
Technician III- 96 posts
Supervisor- 30 posts
Painter- 06 posts
Fitter- 40 posts
Steps to apply online:
- Log on to the official website of Central Railways at cr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Register yourself
- Fill up the application form and submit on the official website
- Upload picture and signature in the format asked on the official page
We would also like to inform you that this is the Indian Railways’ re-engagement of Retired staff and according to the posts candidates will receive the salary.