RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways have announced vacancies for more than a lakh this year and yet another announcement has been made recently. The Central Railways has invited applications for several vacancies against various posts. Candidates willing to make a career in the Railways can apply by June 22, 2018.

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited applications for filling up of over 245,000 thousand vacancies for several posts this year. And according to latest reports, the Central Railways has announced vacancies for its Mumbai division. The candidates willing to work in the Railway department can apply for the position online through the official website of the organization.

Moreover, the Railway Recruitment Board has already invited more than one lakh vacancies on several posts and the application process for the same is going on. Candidates are advised to check the website of the RRB so that they do not miss to apply before the last date to any particular post they desire.

Also, the application process for Group C and Group D posts against the vacancies that were announced a few months earlier is currently going on. For some, the application process has been closed while for the positions in the Railway Police Force are still on. The last date for submitting the online application forms for the post of Constables or Sub Inspectors is 30, June: 11:59 PM.

Candidates willing to make their career in railways can apply for the posts that have been announced by RRB. It is also a golden opportunity for those who want work in government sector. To know more about the application process and other necessary information before applying, check the official website of Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, who wish to apply should not wait till the last date, apply before 22nd June 2018 by logging on to the Central Railways official website.

Posts announced by RRB:

Ticket Collector- 93 posts

Track Maintenance- 47 posts

Junior Engineer- 47 posts

Commercial Clerk- 77 posts

Wireman- 33 posts

Stenographer- 15 posts

Technician III- 96 posts

Supervisor- 30 posts

Painter- 06 posts

Fitter- 40 posts

Steps to apply online:

Log on to the official website of Central Railways at cr.indianrailways.gov.in Register yourself Fill up the application form and submit on the official website Upload picture and signature in the format asked on the official page

We would also like to inform you that this is the Indian Railways’ re-engagement of Retired staff and according to the posts candidates will receive the salary.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More