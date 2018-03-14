For filling up 89000 posts in the group C and D category, Railway Recruitment Board has received whopping 1.5 crore applications. Railways had invited applications for the mega recruitment drive in March, 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 vacancies for group D. The last date for application hasn't been closed, the RRB will accept applications up to March 31. The exam will be conducted for the posts mentioned above will be tentatively held in April and May 2018.

Numbers which clearly reflect the level of mass unemployment in the country, Railways in a statement has said that it has received about 1.5 crore applications to fill up the 89000 posts in group C and D category. Railways Recruitment Board had invited applications for the mega recruitment drive in March, 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 vacancies for group D. The last date for application hasn’t been closed, the Railways will accept applications up to March 31. As per the conditions in the recruitment advertisement, aspirants have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.

The exam will be conducted for the posts mentioned above will be tentatively held in April and May 2018. After dissenting by aspirants, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had made changes to the criteria, age and educational qualification. Speaking about the applications received, a senior railways official said, “Primary registration is done by aspirants with their name and address. The next step is the application where they fill up the other details and pay the fee.”

Education qualifications for Group C and D vacancy:

The minimum qualification required for vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group Level 1 recruitment was class 10 along with ITI. But now, the equivalent certificate for ITI has been made optional. In a big relief, RRB has said that aspirants who do not have technical certification, they can with their class 10 proofs only.

Selection Procedure:

A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted to selected candidates on merit basis. The candidates who will successfully pass the CBT will undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Important dates for Railway recruitment 2018:

Last date of application – March 31, 2018

Last date of online payment – March 31, 2018

Last date of SBI challan – March 31, 2018

Last date post office challan – March 29, 2018

Exam date – April/May 2018 (tentative)

