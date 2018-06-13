RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways have announced more than one lakh vacancies this year and candidates willing to make a career in the Railways are advised to apply on the RRB's official soon. Candidates can check your eligibility criteria, last day of application, exam dates, age limit, how to apply and other necessary details before filling up the application form here or on the official website as well.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for filling up thousands of vacancies for several posts by the Indian Railways this year. According to latest reports, the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) released the official notification for vacant positions in Konkan Railways on 22nd May 2018 while the Central Railways announced vacancies for its Mumbai division recently.

More than one lakh vacant positions will be filled up through this massive recruitment drive this year. Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies are advised to go to the official website of RRB and check the full notification before applying online. The application process for Group C and Group D posts against the vacancies are now open on the official website.

To apply for the posts candidates need to check their eligibility criteria, and other details such as starting date of application, last date for submitting the online application, documents to be submitted along with their application forms, etc. According to a notification on the Konkan Railway Recruitment Control Board Employment official website, the last date for the application process for the various vacancies in Konkan Railways has been extended from 21st June to 6th July.

Also, a few changes have been made by the Konkan RRB has made in the notification regarding the age limit and relaxation. The official notification now says that the age limit for applying to various posts has been changed from 18 to 31 years from 18 to 33 years. Candidates can check the new notification at www.konkanrailway.com. To know more about the application process and other necessary information before applying, check the official website of Indian Railways.

Eligibility and Selection Process:

For all RRB Group D posts in Konkan Railways, a candidate must have a minimum education qualification of Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board. A Computer-based selection test will be conducted to recruit the candidates. Also, candidates should be careful while answering during the test as there will be negative marking for every wrong answer.

Important dates for RRB Group D posts

Last date for online application: 6th July 2018. First stage RRB CBT Exam Group D posts in Konkan Railways: To be held in the month of August.

RRB Vacant Positions:

Track Man, A pman, Khalasi-Electrical, Khalasi S&T, Khalasi-Mechanical.

