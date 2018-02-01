Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for railway recruitment 2018 of apprentice position at 1898 posts. Interested candidates can apply it from the official website.

RRB recruitment 2018: Check how class 10 pass can apply for 1,898 apprentice posts

RRB recruitment 2018 in East Central Railways has begun to recruit candidates for 1898 apprentice posts located in Danapur, Dhanbad, Mugulsarai and Samastipur divisions of ECR. Eligible applicants can fill the form before by February 28 (5 pm) on the official website rrcecr.gov.in to start their candidature process.

Educational qualification Railway, RRB recruitment: The candidate should have passed Class 10 examination with minimum 50% marks from a recognised board and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the relevant trade.

Eligibility criteria for Railway recruitment 2018:

Age limit: The applicant’s age limit should be between 15 to 24 years for successful nomination.

Documents required to be uploaded for RRB recruitment 2018:

SSC (Class 10) mark sheet.

Applicants Date of Birth.

Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case the candidates have applied against ex-servicemen quota.

Steps how to apply for RRB Recruitment 2018 in East Central Railways?