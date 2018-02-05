RRB recruitment 2018: The railway department is coming up with a large number of opportunities for those who are seeking a job in the railway sector. A large number of railway recruitments are waiting to be done ahead of 2018. Thus, the aspirants are suggested to keep an eye on every update made by the Indian Railways Recruitment Board with respect to the upcoming recruitments in 2018. Here you can check the briefs about different railway recruitments to be applied for in February-March 2018.

In the past one month, the Indian Railways has released different recruitment notifications under railway recruitment 2018, for different posts and departments. The railway department is coming up with a large number of opportunities for those who are seeking a job in the railway sector. A large number of recruitments are waiting to be done ahead of 2018. Thus, the aspirants are suggested to keep an eye on every update made by the Indian railways with respect to the upcoming recruitments. Here we have the compilation of the different requirements with the details for their eligibility, selection procedure, pay scale and registration process. The aspirants can check the briefs about different recruitment below.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Railways, has issued a hiring for the vacancies of the assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician sports. The department has come up with more than 26,000 vacancies for the same. All the interested aspirants can register themselves at the official website i.e. indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline for applying for the same is March 5. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts. Those who are interested can apply at the official website i.e. delhimetrorail.com. Those selected will be posted at Delhi/NCR or any other projects of DMRC, anywhere in India.

The East Central Railways has also come up with the notifications for 1898 apprentice position. For the updates, the aspirants need to go through the official website of the East Central Railways rrcecr.gov.in and the forms are to be filled before February 28. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle-level positions in the project’s wings. The recruitment is on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – bmrc.co.in before February 17 by 4 pm.