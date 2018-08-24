RRB Recruitment 2018: Eastern Central Railway, Bihar has invited applications for the posts of 1489 gatemen, for which only retired army person can apply on or before September 15. The interested candidates can apply for the posts of 1489 gateman on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Hajipur @ rrcecr.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Eastern Central Railway, Bihar on Friday announced vacancies for the posts of 1489 gatemen. The interested candidates can apply on the offical website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Hajipur @ www.rrcecr.gov.in. However, the ECR, in its offical notification, has made it clear that posts are only for retired army person. The registration process for the posts mentioned above will end on September 15, 2018. To successfully apply for the post of gatemen, a candidate must be Matriculation/SSC passed from a recognised board. The candidates will get a remuneration/salary of Rs 23,500 after their final section.

As per the conditions mentioned in the notification, the upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 64 years as on January 1, 2018.

Region wise vacancy details:

Danapur Region- 174 Dhanbad Region- 50 Mughalsarai Region- 200 Sonpur Region- 90 Samastipur Region- 975

Know how to apply for the posts of 1489 Gatemen announced by Eastern Central Railway, Bihar:

If you are a retired army person, then you can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Hajipur @ www.rrcecr.gov.in. But you should apply on or before September 15.

