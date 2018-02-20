RRB Recruitment 2018 Important Update: The government has announced a great news for the aspirant of Railway Recruitment Board exams the age limit has been extended. The decision of age relaxation and taking the RRB exams in regional languages came into action after the protests in Bihar and Kerela. Online applications were invited in January and February for nearly 90,000 posts in Group c level 2 erstwhile Group D categories.

Candidates who aspire to appear in Railway Recruitment Board exams at present should be splendid with the recent announcement of relaxation in the upper age limit.The age limit has been revised from 28 years to 30 for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician. There is also an extension in the age limit for Group D 62,907 posts it has been revised from the earlier 28 years to 30 years. Examination Board RRB has officially announced the upcoming examination will be conducted in regional languages Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Bangla, Odia, Telugu, and others.

After the protests in Bihar and Kerela, The decision of age relaxation and taking the RRB exams in regional languages came into action. In a statement issued by the railways said, in the exam for assistant loco pilots and loco pilots, the revised upper age limit for the unreserved category has been fixed 30, the age was 28 in previous years. For OBCs it has been revised to 33 years from the earlier 31 years. For the SC and ST category, the age relaxation has been fixed at 35 years from the present 33.

Also Read: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2018 set to make question papers in 6 new languages

Online applications were invited in January and February for nearly 90,000 post in Group c level 2 erstwhile Group D categories like track maintainer ,Pointsman, Helper, Gateman, Porter, and group C level 2 categories like Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), Technicians, Fitters, Crane Driver, Blacksmith and carpenter through Railway Recruitment Board website. The recruitment drive is open to the candidates who have passed Class X and ITI for Group C level I posts and Class X and ITI or diploma in engineering or graduation in engineering or graduation in engineering.

Also Read: BSEB class 10th exam 2018: Board restricts students from wearing shoes, socks during the exam