RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways have invited job applications forms for the re-engagement of retired employees. The eligible candidates can apply on the South Eastern Railways' official website—ser.indianrailways.gov.in or Railway Recruitment Board's site— rrb.gov.in before November 26. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online for the Indian Railways job.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for multiple vacancies in the South Eastern Railway (SER). The recruitment forms are being invited from the retired officers for the re-engagement on monthly remuneration basis. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the multiple posts in the Indian Railways through South Eastern Railways’ official website—ser.indianrailways.gov.in or rrb.gov.in. According to the Indian Railways notification released on their website, the interested candidates may apply online before November 26, 2018. The applicants should be below the age of 65 years as on 01.12.2019. The Railway Recruitment Board will allow the age relaxation to the reserved category candidates according to the government norms and guidelines.

Indian Railway Job 2018 vacancy detail for retired staff: 20 Posts

Ministerial – 08

Paramedical

Nursing care – 07

Tech-Nephrology – 02

Field worker – 01

Extn. Educator – 01

AMST – 01

The RRB recruitment notification for the South Eastern Railway (SER) re-engagement of the retired employees will be done through a written test and on the basis of merit. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these Indian Railways jobs by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to apply online for the RRB Recruitment 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the South Eastern Railway @ ser.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads South Eastern Railways re-engagement of retired staff.

Step 3: Fill the job application form and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Note down your registration and application number for future reference.

