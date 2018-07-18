The Railway Recruitment Control Board has released a notification for the candidates to change their photograph. This is a chance for the candidates who had uploaded invalid photographs during the time of application filing process of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician 2018. The link to change the photograph will remain active till 20th July 2018. here are the steps as of how to change the photograph.

The decision was taken after the board received many representations regarding the invalid photographs and the revised status of the photographs are being emailed to the candidates.

Now, the candidates can file fresh photograph on the official website of the regional RRB board or they can click on the link provided by the Railway Recruitment Board in the email itself that has been sent to the candidates.

IMPORTANT DATES: The fresh photograph for the RRB recruitment 2018 Group C ALP and Technicians has started from 17th July and the last date to submit the new photograph is 20th July. Here are the steps to upload the correct photograph for the Railway Recruitment.

http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,7,1281

First of all, go to the regional RRB website (Railway Recruitment Board) and then click on the “Important Notice for candidates of CEN 01/2018- ALP & Technicians Modification of Invalid Photographs”

http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,7,1281

– Read all the details and then click on the link available at the end of the page

(Link for the Allahabad board is given below)



http://rrb3.rly-rect-appn.in/alptech2017/

– Now Select the region once again and the login with the application number

– Upload the correct and valid photograph once again and submit the application.

Railway Recruitment 2018 for Group C Posts (ALP and Technician)

The official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot and technician in Indian Railways was released in the month of February. The process of filing the application form online started in the month of February as well and closed in March.

As per the notification, there are a total 26502 vacancies in Railway for the post of Assistant Loco pilot and Technician. The board is right now scrutinising the applications and will soon release the date of RRB group C exam for the year 2018.

