RRB recruitment 2018: The application status of candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board has been released by the official authorities. The candidates who had applied for Group C and Group D posts under CEN 01/2018 and also for CEN 02/2018 can now check the status of the applications they had filed. The CEN 01/2018 is for assistant loco pilot and technicians whereas CEN 02/2018 for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC. The candidates can log on to the official website to check the current status of their applications.

All the candidates who had applied for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group C and group D recruitment 2018 can check the status of their application by following these simple steps mentioned below:

a) Open a computer with an active internet connection.

b) Open the official website of Indian Railways by logging onto indianrailways.gov.in

c) Click on the recruitment link on the official page.

d) Candidates then have to click on the regional website of the particular region where the candidates have applied.

e) Click on the given link to check the status of CEN 01/2018 or CEN 02/2018.

f) Click the link of candidate login.

g) Select the particular region.

h) Enter the registration number and DOB.

i) Click on login, the application status will be displayed.

The link to check the application status will remain active till July 20. As per reports, over 1.5 crores candidates have registered for the exam. Over 89,000 Group C and Group D jobs have been advertised by the railways.

The RRB will be commencing the written tests for Level-I posts tentatively and Assistant Loco Pilot Technicians in August-September 2018. The dates will soon be announced for the same.

