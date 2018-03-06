The Indian Railway Recruitment Board has extended the last date for the RRB Group D recruitment from March 5 to March 31. The recruitment board has extended the last date of RRB Group D recruitment for APL and Technician posts as well as 62,509 Group D posts. The new age limit for CEN 01/2018 recruitment now stands from 18-30 years.

The Indian Railway Recruitment Board has revised the notification details of RRB Group D recruitment on Monday. The recruitment board has extended the last date of RRB Group D recruitment for APL and Technician posts as well as 62,509 Group D posts, which was March 5 has been extended till March 31. The interested candidates can visit the official website and apply. There are over 90,000 vacancies in the Indian Railways that need to be applied for on or before March 31.

The Railway Recruitment Board has made changes in the age, upper age limit, last date to apply for the exam, including the examination fee, submission to multiple RRBS and reservation. Candidates are requested to check both CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 notifications on the official website of RRB. Changes made by the RRB GRoup D recruitment are stated as under:

The last date of online application for ALP and Technician posts revised from March 5, 2018, to March 31, 2018.

There have been almost changes in the age limit. The new age limit for CEN 01/2018 recruitment now stands from 18-30 years. Accordingly, the new upper age limit for various categories are stated below along with the cut off date of birth.

HERE’S HOW TO APPLY FOR Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018

Visit the official website of RRB – indianrailways.gov.in

Click on ‘Recruitment’

A new window with the names of the RRBs will open

Click on the relevant RRB such as Ahmedabad or Ajmer etc

You will be directed to another tab. Here, click on Centralized Employment Notice No. 01/2018 (English)

Read the notification and fill up the application form

HERE’S HOW TO APPLY FOR Centralized Employment Notice No. 02/2018

Visit the RRB official website

Click on the notification which says ‘CEN02/2018’. Click on it

Click on ‘New Registration’. Provide all the details and register yourself

Click on ‘Submit’

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP and verify your mobile number

You will then receive a registration ID and password

Login with the registration ID and password

When you get the Part-I Section of the Application Page, carefully read and fill it

You can make your payment through online mode i.e., net banking and the ones, who are not paying online, will be directed to the page II of the application form

You will also need a scanned passport size picture and signature

Once done, you will get a declaration of the successful filling up of the application form

Take a printout for future reference.

