Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released another notification for RRB Recruitment 2018 for Group-C and Group-D jobs. The last date for submitting Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group-C and Group-D application form is July 20, 11:59 pm. Follow the steps given below to updates the job application form.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Check out the latest update for Indian Railways Group C, D jobs @ rrbonlinereg.in

Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has shared another notification for RRB Recruitment 2018 for Group-C and Group-D Railway vacancies. The RRB 2018 has invited the applications from Group-C ALP and Group-D technicians. The new RRB notification is to inform that Railways have decided to give another chance to aspirants, who complained about their applications carrying invalid photos. The last date for submitting Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group-C and Group-D application form is July 20, 11:59 pm.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2018 notification reads, that candidates can check out the regional websites of Railways to check the application status or log in to the application status link on the website of RRBs or through the link available in the email sent to them and upload a proper size photograph.

Here are the simple steps to check application status for RRB Group C, D Exam Date 2018:

Step 1: log on to the official website Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for job post that you’ve applied for — CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018.

Step 3: Submit the candidate details required and log in.

Step 4: Check and download your application status.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More