RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a new notification for the age relaxation for the candidates applying for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and level 1 posts. RRB has exceeded the age limit for the ALP unreserved candidates is now 30 years. For OBC and SC\St candidates the age limit is now up to 33 and 35 years. Candidates can log into the official website of Indian Railway Recruitment Board @ Indianrailways.gov.in to apply RRB Recruitment 2018.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2018 has exceeded the age limit criteria for the aspirants who are seeking a Railway job. A few days ago, Indian Railway’s Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the notification for the vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technicians. After the notification for railway jobs in 2018, a fuss was created on the age limit criteria. RRB has come up with the clarification and exceeded the age limit for the candidates.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to restore the relaxation of age limit for the applicants, reads the new notification. The changes are made for the candidates who are applying for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technicians and level 1 posts. For the other enquiry and details, aspirants can simply log on to the official website of Indian Railway@ indianrailways.gov.in. According to the notification, age limit for the unreserved candidates applying for the post of Loco Pilot is now 30 years, earlier it was limited to 28 years.

Similarly, the age relaxation for the candidates who are applying under the reservation category is changed, Other Backward Cast (OBC) 33 years, Schedule Cast (SC) 35 years and Schedule Tribes (ST) is now 35 years.

Railway Recruitment Board has also made the changes for Level 1 posts. The age limit which was 31 years is now exceeded to 33 years (For Unreserved candidates). Following the same pattern, candidates applying under the reservation get the age limit benefit. Other Backward Cast (OBC) 36-years, Schedule Cast (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates can now apply up to the age of 38 years.