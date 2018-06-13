More than 2 crore and 37 lakh applications have been received by the Railway Recruitment Board against the 90 thousand vacancies in the Railways across the country due to which the examination is delayed. Candidates are advised to have patience and wait for the official announcement of exam dates by the RRB.

Railway recruitment 2018 exam date update: (RRB 90,000 vacancy): In February this year, Railway Recruitment Board applications for 90 thousand vacancies for which the Board received so many applications from applicants across the country which was beyond its expectation. The RRB has launched a massive recruitment drive this year, but the number of applicants is far greater than that of the number of vacancies highlighting the extent of the unemployment situation in India.

The Railway Recruitment Board invited applications for 62,000 posts of Group D and 26,000 posts of assistant loco pilot and technician in the month of February this year, for which around 2 crore 37 lakh applications were received by the RRB. And now, the Board is busy verifying the authenticity of the applications.

ALSO READ: JAC 2018 Class 10 topper Tushar Ranjan of RES High school scored above 97%, says he wants to become a doctor

Earlier, the official notification said that the Computer-based written examination of First Stage will be conducted during the month of April or May, however, it did not take place. Now, an official confirmation for the date of the examination is awaited. Candidates who have applied for the post and are waiting for the announcement of exam date are advised to wait patiently.

Meanwhile, RRB’s official notification clarifying the situation for which the examination is getting delayed states that due to the huge number of applicants, the examination has been delayed. the Board is currently going through the applications and declare the exam date as soon as they complete the process. Meanwhile, the last date for the application process for the various vacancies in Konkan Railways has been extended from 21st June to 6th July.

Also, a few changes have been made by the Konkan RRB has made in the notification regarding the age limit and relaxation. The official notification now says that the age limit for applying to various posts has been changed from 18 to 31 years from 18 to 33 years. Candidates can check the new notification at www.konkanrailway.com.

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2018: Check eligibility criteria, important dates before applying @ indianrailways.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More