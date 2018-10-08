The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for recruiting people for the post of trackman falling in the northern railway's division. According to the notification, the railway is planning to recruit people for around 2,600 trackman posts. All the aspiring candidates who wish to be part of the Indian railways can apply till October 15, 2018.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for recruiting people for the post of trackman falling in the northern railway’s division. According to the notification, the railway is planning to recruit people for around 2,600 trackman posts. All the aspiring candidates who wish to be part of the Indian railways can apply till October 15, 2018.

However, the candidates those who are planning to apply for this post must keep below-mentioned criteria in the mind:

The age limit to apply for the post is 65 years.

The selecting authority may check the past records of the candidates like the last 5 years of service.

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be placed in Northern Railways Moradabad region.

Final date to apply for the said post is October 15, 2018.

