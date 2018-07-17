RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of West Central Railway announced a total of 21 vacancies for the sportspersons falling under the sports quota. The following vacancies were announced for RRB Recruitments 2018. Here are the complete details of RRB sportsperson recruitment which will help you to apply for the same.

RRB Recruitment 2018: On Monday, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of West Central Railway announced a total of 21 vacancies for the sportspersons falling under the sports quota. The following vacancies were announced for RRB Recruitments 2018. The railways had issued a notification through their official website — indianrailways.gov.in. All candidates who want to apply for the mentioned vacancies in railways can submit their online application by August 10. After the date of submission of online application ends, the selected candidates will be put through a rigorous selection process.

The candidates selected under the merit-based recruitment will be evaluated on their performance and participation in sports events in school or college.

After a candidate nails all the selections processes and interviews, the candidate will be asked to sign a bond of 5 years. The document has to signed by the candidate at the time of the appointment.

The actual number of seats available in respective games are as follows

a) Basketball has two vacancies

b) Cricket has four vacancies

c) Hockey has four vacancies

d) Wrestling has four vacancies

e) Badminton has three vacancies

f) Weightlifting has four vacancies

All the candidates who are above the age of 18 and below the age of 25 can apply for the jobs in railways. The candidate has to be 12th pass in order to be eligible for the post.

All the candidates applying under Unreserved and OBC category will have to shell out Rs 100 to apply for the job. The following application has been made available online so that candidates do not have to go through the pains of locating the form. the candidates belonging to SC/ST and other minorities were given the form for free.

Here are the following salaries of the respective category:

Badminton (M): Rs 1,900/2000.

Basketball (M): Rs 1,900/2000.

Cricket (M): Rs 1,900/2000.

Hockey (M): Rs 1,900/2000.

Weightlifting (56/62 KG): Rs 2,400/2800.

Weightlifting (69/77 KG): Rs 1,900/2000.

Wrestling (M) (57/70 KG): Rs 2,400/2800.

Wrestling (M) (74/86 KG): Rs 1,900/2000.

The candidates eyeing pay grade of Rs 1900/2000 (Level-2/Level-3) have to be 12th pass. The candidate must have represented the country in world cup, Asian games or CWG.

The authorities have also listed a number of eligibility criteria of each pay grade. The interested candidates can log onto the official website and heck the mentioned criteria

