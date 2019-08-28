RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification for the recruitment of Matric candidates through its official website - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Reports say there are 313 vacancies against the posts.

RRB Recruitment 2019: South East Central Railways of the Indian Railways had released a notification inviting applications for 313 posts. According to the reports, the vacancies are for candidates who have cleared Class 10th examination or Matriculation. Those who are interested to apply in the Indian Railway Department must submit their applications through the prescribed format on the official website of RRB or the Railway Recruitment Board. According to the notification, the last date to submit the online applications is tomorrow, August 29, 2019.

Those who have not yet filled the application for the recruitment must log in to the official website of RRB and check the notification before filling the same. Candidates must have a Matric or Class 10th pass certificate. Candidates should note that the election will be done on the basis of marks secured in the 10th standard. Moreover, candidates can contact the authority for any discrepancies or information related to the recruitment by sending a mail on rctngp17@gmail.com. Candidates will have to submit an application fee of Rs. 100 along with their applications.

How to check the notification?

Visit the official website – secr.indianrailways.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link to apply online

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, follow the instructions as directed and apply

RRB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria



Candidates applying must be at least 15 years and less than 24 years as on the last date for submission of applications. Also, reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as per government norms.



Education qualification of the candidates must be class 10 passed or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised board in India.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8AsN3a2ve0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a4tixnhXrU

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App