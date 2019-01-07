RRB recruitment 2019: The application process for the 963 apprentice vacant posts have been started on the official website @ swr.indianrailways.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website. The last date to apply for the post is January 16, 2019

RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

There are a total 963 vacant posts available for the position of apprentice.

Education qualification:

The eligibility criteria of the candidates is a pass out of Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks.

Candidates must have ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class 12.

Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidate is 15 and maximum age is 24 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation, as per the notification.

Application process:

The duration of the training is one year. The candidate interested for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme can apply till January 16, 2019. For further more details, the interested candidates are required to visit the official website.

Meanwhile, as per the RRB officials, Group D answer keys will be released on Jan 11th on the official website.

