RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited the applications for various posts of ministerial and isolated categories on the regional websites. The online registration process had begun on March 8, 2019 and end on April 7 at 11: 59 pm. The candidates can pay the application fee till April 16, 2019.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who had appeared for computer-based test (CBT) followed by Stenography or Translation performance or teaching test, as applicable. Followed by computer-based test, medical fitness and documentation test will be conducted.

RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the regional website

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ next to ‘ministerial and isolated category’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ link

Step 4: Click on the centre you want to apply for/from

Step 5: Select the post, register

Step 6: Fill the details, register using these details

Step 7: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 8: Fill the form

Step 9: Make duly payment

RRB recruitment 2019: Fee

The application fee for the unreserved category is fee is Rs 500. The candidates who qualified as the PwD, ex-servicemen, SC, ST and minority communities including EWS, female and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board is inviting the applications for more than ten thousand vacancies which are available for posts like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply directly through the official website of RRB- rrbcdg.gov.in.

