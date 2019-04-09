RRB recruitment 2019: Indian Railways has invited applications for 1 lakh jobs for various posts. As per the RRB notification, the candidates can apply for RRC Group D Level-1 post before April 12.

RRB recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has come up with a golden opportunity for the candidates seeking a job in the Indian Railways. As per the latest notification from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) (CEN -RRC 01/2019), the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will conduct examination to fill 1 lakh RRC Group D Level-1 post. The registration process for the Indian Railway jobs has already begun and the candidates can apply before April 12, 2019. The candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to avoid the last minute rush.

As per the RRB notification, a total of 103,769 RRC level-1 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The tentative date for the RRB examinations is September- October 2019.

The recruitment notification was released on February 23, 2019, and now the last date has almost arrived. There are 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Here’s how to apply for Indian Railways jobs:

Visit the regional website of RRB. On the homepage, under the latest update section, clink on the link that reads CEN 01/2019 application. The applicant has to register himself first. Click on register option, if a new user or click the sign in option. Fill in the required details in the application form like Name, region, date of birth, upload a scanned photo and signature. The photo should be size 20 to 50KB. Hit the submit button. Pay the online application fee.

