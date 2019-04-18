RRB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,00,000 Indian Railway jobs through South Central Railway (scr.indianrailways.gov.in), Central Railway (cr.indianrailways.gov.in), Eastern Railway (er.indianrailways.gov.in.) websites. The candidates are advised to monitor Indian Railways website or they can follow the NewsX.com for all the latest updates on RRB jobs, RRB exams, RRB Admit Cards and other important information.

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited application for 1,00,000 Indian Railway Jobs. The candidates who are willing to work with the Indian Railways can apply through South Central Railway (scr.indianrailways.gov.in), Central Railway (cr.indianrailways.gov.in), Eastern Railway (er.indianrailways.gov.in.). According to the reports, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is hiring the candidates for various posts in Ministerial and Isolated (MI) categories. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of the Indian Railways or they can follow the NewsX.com for all the latest updates and stories about the RRB jobs, RRB exams, RRB Admit Cards and important information.

Indian Railway Recruitment Board will soon release a notification for more 1000 Indian Railway jobs like a stenographer, chief law assistant, junior translator Hindi and other posts. The candidates apply online before April 22, 2019.

Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

The Central Railway Recruitment 2019 will conduct the walk-in-interviews for the posts of Senior Resident Doctors in the Indian Railways. The applications have been invited by M.Hospital, Byculla, Central Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before April 22, 2019 through Central Railway’s official website @cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019:

The candidates who are seeking a job in the Eastern Railway can apply for the post of Specialist/Super/ specialist doctor. Divisional Hospital, Asansol has invited applications to fill the vacant posts of Specialist/Super/ specialist doctor under the Eastern Railways. Eligible candidates can apply before April 18, 2019.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

The candidates can apply for the posts of junior technical associate in the south Central Railways through its official website @scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The interested candidates can apply before the deadline and required to attend walk-in-interview on April 24, 2019.

About the Indian Railways:

The Indian Railways is the fourth largest railway network in the world. It is operated by the Ministry of Railways and has a size of 67,368-kilometre (41,861 mi) route. Rail routes are electrified with 25 kV AC electric traction while 33% of them are double or multi-tracked. More than 20,000 passengers commute daily through the Indian Railways and lakhs are employed with the Indian Railways, said reports.

