RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways has invited job application for 992 Indian Railway Jobs @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

Indian Railway Jobs 2019 @ rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 992 Indian Railway Jobs. Candidates who are willing to work with the Indian Railways can apply online through RRB's official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online before June 2, 2019. Indian Railways will run the recruitment drive under the Apprentice Act 1961 and will hire suitable candidates for Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

The Railways is offering 992 jobs in various fields and below are the details about them:

List of vacancy for freshers:

Fitter- 260 Machinist- 80 Painter- 80 Welder- 290 Electrician- 200 Carpenter- 80

Check vacancy details released for ex-ITI candidates:

Carpenter- 40 Electrician- 120 Fitter- 140 Mechanist – 40 Painter- 40 Welder- 130 Passa- 2

For the Indian Railway jobs, freshers and Ex-ITI candidates can apply for these 992 Indian Railway jobs 2019. The jobs include electrician, carpenter, painter and welder. The last date to submit the applications is June 24.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for the Railway jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the relevant link.

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Save the application details or take a print out for the same.

Important Dates To Remember:

Online Application starting date: May 20, 2019

Last date for applying in Integral Coach Factory: June 24, 2019

About the Railway Recruitment Board:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is a Government of India undertaking, which hires eligible candidates for the vacant posts in the Indian Railways. The RRB was set up in 1998 in the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) and it’s headquarters is situated in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Service Commission with a Chairman and two members was established for recruitment of Subordinate Staff on the then North West Railway was known as Railway Service Commission

