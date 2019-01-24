RRB recruitment 2019: As per the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal there was a statement issued for recruitment of 2,50,000 more personnel over the next two years the recruitment of extra personnel will be done in two phases. The first phase of the recruitment process for 1,30,328 vacant posts will be initiated in the next month February. Currently, the Railway Recruitment board is busy hiring employees for 1,50,000 vacant posts which include- RRB group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and Railway police.

RRB recruitment 2019: Recently on January 24, 2019, the country’s largest recruiter Indian railways announced that it will recruit 2,30,000 more employees in over the next 2 years. This will be added to the normal recruiting process which takes place every year and is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board of India. The union railways ministry stated that the extra vacancies will be filled over the next two years in two phases. The first phase of the recruitment process for 1,30,328 vacant posts will be initiated in the next month February. Currently, the Railway Recruitment board is busy hiring employees for 1,50,000 vacant posts which include- RRB group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and Railway police.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that they have about 12 lakh employees and annually 40,000 to 50,0 00 employees retire. So the ministry has planned out in advance to fill in vacant posts by creating more vacancies. And also that they are the first central government agency to implement the 10% quota for EWS in jobs. Currently, as per the railway Ministry, Indian Railways has a total strength of 15,06,598 employees out of this 12,23,000 personnel are on a roll and about 2,00,000 posts are vacant.

The statement also stated that after the retirement of 50,000 personnel this year it will create extra vacancies of approximately 99,000 for which another recruitment drive will be soon started. These number of vacancies will help the unemployed aspirants to be a part of government agencies in the coming years.

Watch Minister Piyush Goyal announce 2.30 lakh extra vacancies in the railways here:

#WATCH: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announces 2.50 Lakh additional vacancies in the Railways, says "New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 Lakh people has been created, process for 1.50 Lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs." pic.twitter.com/Oeccbuk3wu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

Railways Min P Goyal: 2.25 – 2.50 Lakh logon ko aur adhik mauka mile, 1.50 logon ki bharti ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek prakar se 4 Lakh nai naukriyan Railways akele dene ja raha hai, jismein 1.50 ki process bahut aage badh chuki hai, karib 2-2.5 mahine mein process khatam ho jaega. https://t.co/eZYGadlSt8 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

Railways Min Piyush Goyal: Pichhle varsh humne shuru kiya tha karib 1.50 Lakh logon ko nayi naukri dene ka kaam. Uske baavjood aaj bhi lagbhag 1.32 Lakh logon ki requirement railway mein hai. Iske alawa agle 2 varsh mein lagbhag 1 Lakh logon ke retire hone ka anumanit aankda hai. pic.twitter.com/0HuNu1sjVw — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More