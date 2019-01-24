RRB recruitment 2019: Recently on January 24, 2019, the country’s largest recruiter Indian railways announced that it will recruit 2,30,000 more employees in over the next 2 years. This will be added to the normal recruiting process which takes place every year and is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board of India. The union railways ministry stated that the extra vacancies will be filled over the next two years in two phases. The first phase of the recruitment process for 1,30,328 vacant posts will be initiated in the next month February. Currently, the Railway Recruitment board is busy hiring employees for 1,50,000 vacant posts which include- RRB group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and Railway police.
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that they have about 12 lakh employees and annually 40,000 to 50,0 00 employees retire. So the ministry has planned out in advance to fill in vacant posts by creating more vacancies. And also that they are the first central government agency to implement the 10% quota for EWS in jobs. Currently, as per the railway Ministry, Indian Railways has a total strength of 15,06,598 employees out of this 12,23,000 personnel are on a roll and about 2,00,000 posts are vacant.
The statement also stated that after the retirement of 50,000 personnel this year it will create extra vacancies of approximately 99,000 for which another recruitment drive will be soon started. These number of vacancies will help the unemployed aspirants to be a part of government agencies in the coming years.
Watch Minister Piyush Goyal announce 2.30 lakh extra vacancies in the railways here:
