Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the posts of Level 1 categories through its official website. According to the reports, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, has today i.e. on March 12, 2019 activated the link for registration or application process of over 1 lakh RRB Level 1 vacancies on the official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to appear in the recruitment examination of the RRB for filling up the vacant positions can check the detailed centralised employment notification for recruitment of various Level-1 posts on the website and start filling up the online application form.

How to check the official notification?

1. Visit the official website of the RRB – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-RRC-01/2019 – Detailed Centralised Employment Notification for recruitment of various Level-1 Posts.”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

4. A PDF will be displayed on the computer screen

5. Download the PDF and take a print out for reference

How to register for RRB Level 1 posts?

1. Log into the official website as mentioned above – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Proceed to apply online by clicking on the link that reads, “CEN-RRC-01/2019 – Click here for Application Link for recruitment of various Level-1 Posts.”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window for Online registration

4. Here, Click on the new registration (if you are a new user) or click on the Candidate login option

5. Enter the login details to go to the application page

6. Fill in all the necessary details in the online application form

7. Upload photograph, signature and copies of supporting documents

8. Make application fee payment online

9. Submit the application form and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification before filling the online application form for Level 1 posts: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/CEN-No-RRC-01-2019.pdf

