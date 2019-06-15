RRB Recruitment 2019: The East Central Railway, Southern Railway, Central Railway, Northern Railway, North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Northern Railway, Integral Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, CMRL, Railtel Corporation has decided to recruit interested and eligible candidates for various posts under Indian Railways. Aspirants are advised to take a look at the mentioned below last date to apply for the list of post.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Junior Clerk

Interested candidates are advised to apply for the Junior Clerk post on or before July 1, 2019.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Executive Assistant/DEO & Digital Office Assistant Posts

Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before June 30, 2019.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2019: Consultants (Accounts)

Interested candidates can apply for the post via nr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before June 15, 2019.

Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Junior Technical Associate

Interested candidates can apply online on or before June 23, 2019.

North East Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment 2019: PRT, TGT and PGT in Railway HS School/ Alipurdnar Junction

Eligible candidate were suppose to appear for the walk-in-Interview today i.e. June 15, 2019.

Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala) Recruitment 2019: Post of Group B and Group C

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by following the format on the official website on or before 24 June 2019.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Recruitment 2019: Site Engineer and Engineer

Eligible candidates were scheduled to appear for walk-in-interview on June 15, 2019.

Railtel Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2019: Senior Manager (Legal)

Eligible Candidates can apply till today i.e. June 15, 2019.

