North East Frontier Railway is recruiting for the various paramedical posts including nursing superintendent, health and malaria inspector, lab assistant and ECG technician and other posts. The walk-interview for the posts is July 15, 2019. The educational qualification for the vacancies is mentioned below.

The eligibility criteria for the post of Nursing Superintendent – candidate must have passed a 3-year course in general nursing and midwifery from a nursing school or any other recognized institute.

For the Health and Malaria Inspector posts, the candidate must have studied chemistry as the main or optional subject during BSc degree.

For the Lab Assistant, the candidate should have science plus a diploma in medical lab technology in class 12th.

For Pharmacist, a candidate should have passed class 12th or have an equivalent degree with diploma in pharmacy from a recognized institute.

For the ECG/ Technician, the candidate should have class 12 with a diploma in ECG laboratory technology or cardiology from a recognized institute.

The pay scale for the nursing Superintendent posts is Rs 44,900 while for the Health and Malaria Inspector is Rs 35, 400. The pay scale for the Lab Assistant is Rs 35, 400. The pharmacist will have a pay scale of Rs. 29, 200. The salary for the ECG/Technician is Rs. 19, 900.

Candidates should apply for the above posts by July 15, 2019. Candidates need to reach the venue and appear for walk-in-interview in CMS Office Alipurduar JN Railway Hospital along with documents. Failing which, candidates will not be entitled to the interview on another date. The next date of the interview has not been mentioned by the officials.

