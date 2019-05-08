RRB recruitment 2019: The first stage CBT will start from May 22, 2019. RRB will activate the mock link for the examination on May 12. Candidates are advised to keep eye on the official website of the Railways and stay updated.

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notice containing important dates and timing for the first stage Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer [(Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The notice was published on the official website of RRB www.rrbcdg.gov.in

The first stage CBT will start from May 22, 2019. RRB will activate the mock link for the examination on May 12. Candidates are advised to keep eye on the official website of the Railways and stay updated.

RRB recruitment 2019 CBT pattern

• Duration of CBT: 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBDcandidates accompanied with scribe)

• Number of questions: 100

• Question type: Multiple Choice Questions

• Negative marking: 1/third for each incorrect answer

In a notification, RRB advised candidates to bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph. It added that candidates with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof (or) laminated Copy of ID Proof will not be allowed to appear in the Examination.

RRB recruitment 2019 important dates

Activity Date and time

• Viewing of the Exam City Link will be published shortly

• Activation of Mock Link for First Stage CBT: May 12, 2019

• Schedule of First Stage CBT: From May 22, 2019, onwards

Candidates are advised to log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link to be

provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter.

