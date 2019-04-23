RRB recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), a total of 69 notified vacant posts of Diesel Locomotive Works under RRB Allahabad, has been withdrawn. This notification has been published on rrbcdg.gov.in. These vacancies include Junior accounts assistant cum typist, Senior clerk cum typist, Senior time keeper, Junior clerk cum typist and Junior time keeper.

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has withdrawn 69 notified vacant posts of Diesel Locomotive Works under RRB Allahabad, as per the latest notification published on the offcial website of Railway Recruitment Board rrbcdg.gov.in. These vacancies include Junior accounts assistant cum typist, Senior clerk cum typist, Senior time keeper, Junior clerk cum typist and Junior time keeper. The vacancies were mentioned in an advertisement of an employment notice (CEN 01/2019) issued on February 28, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the posts can modify until April 30, 2019.

This decision has been taken keeping in view of the change work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi. The notifications regarding the withdrawn vacancies have already been sent via emails in their registered email address along with the link.

RRB Allahabad 2019: Steps to modify the details

Step 1: Candidates can also visit the link at allahabad.rrbonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: Log-in after clicking on the option ‘Changes of post preferences for DLW opted candidates in RRB Allahabad‘ to change their post preferences, as desired.

Step 3: In case, any candidate is not willing to change the post preference, the original post preference will be considered with all DLW vacancies/ all DLW post preferences deleted.

Following are the vacancies of the RRB recruitment 2019: Vacancies withdrawn

Total withdrawn vacancies: 69

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist: 17

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 19

Senior Time Keeper: 8

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 19

Junior Time keeper: 6

Meanwhile, as per reports, the scorecard of the RRB 2nd stage CBT revised result 2019 for Auto loco pilot and Technician examination will be released by April-end.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Candidates appeared for the examination on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

