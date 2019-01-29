RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the recruitment results for the Western Railway apprentice posts. The candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in to check their result. The RRB will soon announce the results of RRB Group D Examination on February 13.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the recruitment results for the Western Railway apprentice posts. The candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in to check their result. The RRB website also carries the notification regarding the cut-off and merit list of the examination. The test was conducted for a total of 3,553 vacant seats that will hire the apprentices for the posts of the year in Electrician, Turner, Carpenter, Electronic Mechanic, Welder (G&S).

The RRB will soon announce the results of RRB Group D Examination on February 13. The candidates who will clear the examination will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Apart from that, here are the steps that the applicants need to follow in order to check their results for the Apprentice post of RRB recruitment 2018-19:

First, visit the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the link which says ‘Western Railway Apprentice Results link’. The names of the selected candidates, as well as the cut-off, will appear in a pdf format file Applicants are being advised to download the link and kept the print out for further reference.

If you are among the applicants who have their name in the cut-off list than you must require these documents while appearing for the counselling of Apprentice post of RRB recruitment 2018-19:

Class 10 mark sheet or a mark sheet equivalent to it. You will also require a school leaving certificate as proof for date of birth. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable. Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More