RRB recruitment Board 2018: The result of the Group C ALP, Technician Exam 2018 is likely to be announced soon on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 31 2018. Around 1, 19,110 out of the 1, 61,332 candidates appeared on the first day of the RRB Group C exam 2018. The examination was conducted at 416 centres across 160 cities.

RRB recruitment Board 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the results of RRB Group C ALP, Technician Exam 2018 soon on the regional official websites, as per the latest reports. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 31 2018. Simultaneously, there are reports that RRB Group C results probably will be declared in another i.e. before Diwali which falls on November 7 of 2018 on the official website.

Since the official announcement has still not been made yet, the candidates are advised to keep tab on the regional websites.

Following are simple steps to follow to check the result.

1) Visit the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

2) Click on the link ‘RRB Group C ALP, Technician Results 2018’ post.

3) Login the credentials such as roll number and date of birth to enter.

4) After submitting the necessary details, a PDF will be displayed on the screen. It contains the names of selected candidates along with their roll numbers.

5) Download the same and take print out for future reference.

A statement of the Ministry of Railways said that they have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs.

A total number of vacancies are available for the recruitment of RRB Group C ALP, Technician is 64,371 with 27,795 posts available for Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 posts vacant for other technicians.

Following are the regional official websites where the candidates can check their result.

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

2) RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

3) RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

4) RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

5) RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

6) RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

7) RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

8) RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

9) RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

10) RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

11) RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

12) RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

13) RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

14) RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

15) RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

