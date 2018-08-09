RRB Recruitment Exam 2018: Indian Railways has released the admit cards for ALP, Technician examinations to be held soon. The candidates can now download the admit cards available at indianrailways.gov.in. Check the steps to download below.

RRB Recruitment Exam 2018: The Indian Railways has published the RRB ALP Exam 2018 Admit cards on its official website. Candidates who had submitted the applications for the RRB Recruitment Exam 2018 for Loco pilot and Group D exams can download the RRB recruitment Exam Admit Cards by logging into the website indianrailways.gov.in.

As per reports, the examination for the ALP and Technician posts have been scheduled to be held from August 9, 2018 while the first stage CBT for RRB ALP and Technician Recruitment will be conducted from August 9, 2018, till August 31, 2018. Candidates should note that no Admit Card will be sent by post or courier.

Candidates need to download the Admit cards only from the official website of RRB by following the steps given here. It has been reported that the Admit Cards will be available four days prior to the commencement of the main examination.

How to download RRB ALP, Technician Exam Admit Cards 2018?

Log in to the official website of RRB, i.e. at indianrailways.gov.in Seach for the link that reads, ‘RRB ALP, Technician Exam Admit Cards 2018’ on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different page Enter the registration number Your admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

