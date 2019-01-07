RRB recruitment notification 2019: The application process for the Graduates, Class 12 and Class 10 pass outs have been released on the official website. The last month to apply on the official website is January. the applications have been invited for an apprentice in various zones of the Indian Railways.

Last year, the Railway Recruitment Board invited the application process for over one lakh vacancies for Group C and Group D posts last year. The application process will be concluded this year. The second stage of Computer Based Test for the Group C posts is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 22 and 23, 2019. The Group D examinations result will be announced in the month of February.

3,553 vacancies for 10th pass

The students who have cleared the 10th standard examinations, there is an opportunity in the Indian Railways. In a recent recruitment notification, the Western Railway has invited the applications for 3,553 apprentice posts in several fields.

The online application process will be closed on January 9, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website. wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Over 2,000 vacancies in East Central Railway; qualifications- 10th, 12th pass

The East Central Railways has released the notification for 2,234 apprentice positions on the official website. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. They can send the fully-filled form by January 10, 2019 (5 pm) on the official website — rrcecr.gov.in. The location of the is Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad, Harnaut, Danapur, Mughalsarai.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be a metric pass out or class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system). He should have minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

