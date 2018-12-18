The Railways Recruitment Board examinations are slated to take place on this Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The test will be organised in 15 different languages and the duration will be 90 minutes for all the students. It was earlier advertised by the board that the examination will be held in order to fill 9,739 vacancies. Here's the division of the vacant seats according to the positions available

1. Constable male- 4403

2. Constable female- 4216

3. Sub Inspector male- 819

4. Sub Inspector female- 301

Here are some of the important guidelines that should be kept in mind by the aspirants.

1. Call Letter:

The candidates should positively keep a check on their admit cards and keep it along with the ID proof in their bag. The students who miss to bring these two things in the examination hall would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

2. Identity proof:

The aspirants must bring one photo identity proof with them in the exam hall. It can be anything including passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook. Also, they should bring an attested photograph or identity card issued by an institution, school, college or a gazetted officer. Along with the call letter, these two should be submitted to the invigilator.

3. Restricted items

The things that are banned by the board to bring in the exam hall should not br brought inside including mobile phones.

4. Time management:

The students should keep in mind the time deadline and should finish doing the questions they are more confident with. Wasting too much time over one question can lead in loss of time and missing questions.

