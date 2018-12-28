RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: The hall tickets for Phase II Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector posts has been released on the official website. However, the admit card for the phase II examinations will be released on December 30, 2018. The examination which will be conducted from January 9, 2019.

RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: The admit cards for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) phase II SI exams (Group – A+B) examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website. The interested candidate can download the hall tickets on the official website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 5 to 6, 2019. However, the admit card for the phase II examinations, that will begin from January 9, 2019 will be released on December 30, 2018.

The examination of the phase III RPF examinations (Group- C and D) is scheduled to be held from January 9 to 13, 2019. The candidates through all the region based official websites.

Steps to download RRB RPF SI admit card 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘RPF download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card/ Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use.

RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: Vacancy details

A total of 9,739 posts are vacant. Out of which 4,403 constable posts are vacant for males and 4, 216 posts are vacant for females. Around 819 male posts are vacant for the SI (Sub Inspector) whereas there are 301 vacant posts for Sub Inspector females.

